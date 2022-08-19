'Sad That the Film… Was Not Released in Theatres': Vikram on Mahaan

Tamil superstar Vikram, who is prepping up for the release of his upcoming action thriller film Cobra, recently had a fun interaction with fans on Twitter Spaces. Apart from Vikram, Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Cobra’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu, and a few crew members were also present in the audio conversation.

During the interaction, Vikram expressed his disappointment that his film Mahaan did not release theatrically. Although it was decided that the 2022 action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj was supposed to hit the silver screen, the makers opted for an OTT release. It premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 10 this year.

Mahaan featured Vikram alongside his real-life son Dhruv Vikram. Mahaan marked the first film that starred Vikram and his son, creating quite a buzz among fans. Vikram lamented that “it is still sad that the film in which I acted with Dhruv was not released in theatres."

Speaking about his upcoming movie Cobra, Vikram revealed that the film will be an emotional rollercoaster. The Iru Mugan actor later added that he has portrayed three different characters in the films Mahaan, Cobra, and Ponniyin Selvan: I which was quite a bit of a challenge for him.

Vikram also shared his happiness that after a gap of three years, fans are going to watch him in action on-screen in theatres. “… It’s been three years since fans saw my films on-screen. But now Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan are releasing on the screen one after the other," Vikram concluded.

Helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is slated to hit the theatres on August 31 this year. Apart from Cobra, superstar Vikram will also be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Having an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, and Vikram Prabhu, the period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I am all set to hit the silver screens on September 30 this year.

