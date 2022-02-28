SAG Awards 2022: Squid Game Receives Big Honours, No Time to Die Bags Outstanding Action Performance Award

The 28th annual SAG Awards kick-started on February 28 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with stars walking down the red carpet in their glamorous forms. This year’s nominees include Squid Game, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch among others. The award show is ongoing and till now, Netflix’s phenomenal K-Drama Squid Game has walked away with three awards.

The survival drama’s first win of the day was the Oustanding Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a Television Series. It was followed by actor Lee Jung Jae bagging the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Awards. Also nominated in that category were Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong.

Following him, Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award. She was nominated alongside Jennifer Aniston, Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Snook and Reese Witherspoon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award went to Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Female Actress in a Supporting Role went to Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose respectively. Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.