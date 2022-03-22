Sahher Bambba Paired Opposite Meezan Jafferi and Harshvardhan Rane in Sanjay Gupta's Next

Actress Sahher Bambba, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ opposite Karan Deol, will next be seen in action director Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming thriller, co-starring Meezan Jafferi and Harshvardhan Rane. The actress has proved her mettle with her debut film and made a mark for herself right from her very first screen appearance. Sahher has since then signed on a lot of projects including films and music videos, among which this Sanjay Gupta directorial is first on the list.

According to a source close to the production unit of this film, “The makers of the film are thrilled to have Sahher Bambba on board for it as she is the best fit for the kind of role they have in mind. Not just this, the script and Sahher’s character have been written keeping in mind the director’s vision, which happens to be perfectly in-sync with how the project is turning out to be. The audience is going to thoroughly enjoy her performance in this one for sure!"

Sanjay Gupta’s last directorial was the OTT smash hit, Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

2021 has been a good year for Sahher Bambba. The actor was first seen as Mahum Begum, wife of Babur in The Empire, and later on she did an author backed role in Dil Bekaraar, playing a English speaking newsreader on DD News. Both her performances were really appreciated.

“I am blessed to be a part of this industry. I am in a happy phase, but definitely not satisfied yet. And I don’t ever want that satisfaction to kick in, because I just feel if that happens then I will become complacent and I don’t want that to happen. I just want to be very sure of what I pick up next. Because I just want to do something that really excites me and challenges me as an actor because with each passing day I just feel motivated to hone my craft and try to get better at it," she told News18 in January 2022.

