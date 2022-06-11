Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
Sahkutumb Sahaparivar’s Maha Episode To Show More Family’s Trip To Jejuri

The audience lined the comment section applauding More family and also praising Anjali’s dance.

This Maha episode will air at 2:00 P.M and 7:00 PM on Star Pravah.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 11, 2022, 13:54 IST

Marathi show Sahkutumb Sahaparivar narrates the story of Suryakant More, his wife Sarita More and his brothers. Sarita leaves no stone unturned to take care of Suryakant’s brothers. It followed a terrible time for the family because Suryakant left the home.

Now, the crisis appears to have passed and the More family is travelling to Jejuri. An Instagram reel of Prashant (Suryakant’s brother) and Anjali has emerged and they are dancing to a popular Marathi number.

Prashant and Anjali look every bit adorable performing a traditional dance form. The audience lined the comment section applauding More family and also praising Anjali’s dance.

Will this new trip start a fresh journey for the More family? Will the strained relations between Prashant and Sarita improve? These questions will be answered in tomorrow’s Maha episode of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar. This Maha episode will air at 2:00 P.M and 7:00 PM on Star Pravah.

Apart from strengthening the family relations, this trip is special for More family for other reasons as well. This will be the first trip for Vaibhav (Suryakant’s brother) and Avani (Vaibhav’s wife) after marriage. This will be the first strip for Prashant and Anjali after marriage as well. These happy moments have arrived after a long time in the More family.

According to reports, this Maha episode will see another wave of difficulties for the More family. They will get to know that Suryakant is suffering from kidney-related ailments. Surya’s medical condition is severe and it remains to be seen how More family will solve these problems.

Apart from strained relations between Prashant and Sarita, Surya’s relationship with Jyoti also brought a lot of issues. Suriya had to bring Jyoti home after she threatened him with harming herself. This followed a lot of disputes between Sarita and Jyoti which ended after a lot of commotion. After apologising to Sarita, Jyoti left the More house.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 11, 2022, 13:54 IST