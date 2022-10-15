Sai Dharam Tej Birthday: 5 Movies of the Telugu Actor You Can Watch to Celebrate Him

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAI DHARAM TEJ: Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej is celebrating his 36th birthday today, October 15. Tej began his career in 2014 with A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary’s romantic-action film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, for which he received widespread acclaim from viewers. In just 8 year long career, the actor has carved out his own niche, delivering hits like Subramanyam For Sale, Supreme, Chitralahari, and many others. Here’s a list of movies that you could watch to celebrate Sai Dharam Tej’s birthday.

Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham

Helmed by A.S. Ravi Kumar Chowdary, the film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham stars Sai Dharam Tej, Regina Cassandra and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. The story centres around the love story between Seenu (Sai Dharam Tej) and Shailu (Regina).

Jawaan

The actor starred in the film Jawaan and garnered heaps of praise for his acting skills. The B.V.S. Ravi directorial also featured Mehreen Pirzada and Prasanna in key roles. The plot centres on a planned missile theft that throws old friends against one another.

Republic

The action-drama film Republic is about an IIT gold medallist, played by Tej, who joins the Indian Administrative Services and runs afoul of the newly elected political establishment. The film also stars Aamani, Jagapathi Babu and Boxer Dina in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Deva Katta.

Winner

Sai Dharam Tej stars in the action-drama film Winner alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The plot revolves around a man, who is estranged from his family after a child is replaced by an interloper. The film was helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Supreme

The Anil Ravipudi directorial starred Tej in a lead role alongside Raashi Khanna and Rajendra Prasad. The plot revolves around Balu, played by Tej, a cab driver who becomes involved in a fight against the mafia after encountering a child, whom a mob wishes to kill.

