Sai Dharam Tej Fans Concerned Over His Health, Ask 'If He Has Recovered Fully'

Sai Dharam Tej, who met with an unfortunate accident last year, recently started working on his upcoming film SDT15. He recently appeared at Chiranjeevi’s party, which was hosted following the success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Chiranjeevi posted a video of the party in which netizens were shocked to see Sai Dharam’s latest look.

The actor looks extremely thin and many couldn’t stop wondering what happened to him, and if he had completely recovered from his accident.

Chiranjeevi wrote with the posted video, “Vikram Success Celebrations last night was about the confluence of film talents from across Indian industries. Just how seamless Indian Film Industry are. Delighted!!" In the video, many notable celebrities can be seen along with Tej and Salman.

Tej is working on a film directed by Karthik Dandu and written by Sukumar. The movie revolves around murders and suicides in a village. The actor is going to play the role of a CBI officer, who investigates the situation.

The movie is going through a reshoot because the scenes with Tej did not come out properly. This has further increased doubts in the minds of his fans.

The actor was also in the news recently when he contributed Rs 10 lakh to the families of farmers who died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena Party member extended help to agricultural families who have lost breadwinners due to bankruptcy suicides.

Pawan Kalyan’s family members, including his brother Naga Babu, sisters Vijayadurga and Madhavi, nephews Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela, paid Rs 35 lakh to the Jana Sena Party to support the families of tenant farmers who died by suicide.

