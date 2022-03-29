Sai Dharam Tej Is Back on SDT15 Sets 6 Months After Accident, Gets Royal Welcome; Fans Send Wishes

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is back on the sets of his upcoming film SDT15 over six months after his major road accident. On Tuesday, the actor joined the sets of the film in Hyderabad and received a warm welcome from the cast and the crew.

Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC), which is bankrolling SDT15 took to social media and dropped a video in which the film’s team can be seen welcoming their favourite actor. They can be seen dancing, showering flowers at Sai. In the video, an emotional Sai can also be seen thanking all. “Thank you so much for giving me such a warm welcome," he says. Varun Tej, R Narayanamurthy, and Sukumar can also be spotted in the video.

The production house of the movie also tweeted the video and wrote, “Here’s inviting our Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej with a surprise welcome from the cast & crew as he joins the sets of #SDT15 for the first day of the shoot."

Later, Sai Dharam Tej also took to Twitter and expressed gratitude for such a warm welcome. “Thank you Team #SDT15 for the surprise welcome. Being back on sets again is so exciting & emotional for me and you multiplied it with your love. Thank you babu @IAmVarunTej for the pleasant surprise. Special thanks to #RNarayanaMurthy garu for coming all the way. #NewBeginnings," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the video has also left fans excited. They are happy to see their favourite actor back on the sets. “Very very happy to see you back on sets @IamSaiDharamTej 😊. And watching that smile of yours after so so long really made me emotional and the happiest," one of the fans wrote.

For the unversed, Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident in September last year in Hyderabad. He was admitted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital for treatment. Sai Dharam Tej is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s nephew.

