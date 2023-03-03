The much-awaited film Virupaksha, directed by Karthik Dandu, recently surprised the viewers. After a long delay, the makers have finally released the teaser of the film. The good news was shared by SVVC on their official Twitter page on Thursday evening.

Take a look at the post:

The latest teaser was released on Thursday and is getting a good response from movie buffs. The teaser suggests that an unidentified individual’s occult practice is the cause of some enigmatic deaths in a village. These murders have everyone in the town in fear. The story continues with Sai Dharam’s search for the murderer and the challenges he encounters along the way. The visuals and sound are amazing in this teaser. Sai Dharam Tej’s dialogue is on point. The actor can be seen in a fearless role. Overall it can be said that Sai Tej is going to get another hit with this movie.

Take a look at the teaser:

One of the viewers commented, “Sai Dharam Tej Sir Is Not Simply Acting, He Is Just Living In His Character." Another wrote, “These types of movies are exactly the type which audiences are craving for." “Waiting for your comeback anna. All the best to SDT and the entire team of Virupaksha" commented a third user. Many users showered heart emojis in the comment box.

Virupaksha is a thriller and has been written by Sukumar. The film casts Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the main lead roles. Actors Ajay, Brahmaji and Sunil will play the supporting roles in the film.

Virupaksha marks Sai Dharam Tej’s first pan-Indian movie. Virupaksha will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam versions. The cinematography has been handled by Shamdat Sainudeen and the editing has been done by Navin Nooli. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Virupaksha is being produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

On the other hand, Sai Dharam Tej is also collaborating with Pawan Kalyan. Their movie will be the official remake of the 2021 Tamil-language fantasy comedy-drama film Vinodhaya Sitham. The original film featured Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Virupaksha is all set to release in theatres on April 21.

