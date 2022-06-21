Sai Dharam Tej To Collaborate With Sampath Nandi in His Next, Details Inside

Tollywood director Sampath Nandi is running high on the success of his most recent film Seetimaarr. The movie, released in September last year, received a good response and Sampath’s direction was praised. And now, the director is already gearing up for his next project.

It has been reported that Sai Dharam Tej will be a part of Sampath’s next project, which is touted to be an out-and-out actioner. A source close to the production verified this, describing the film as ‘crazy.’

Sampath has created a niche of his own, making action picture films that cater to a particular section of the audience and he is said to have written a winning storyline for Sai Dharam Tej. This will be the duo’s first collaboration, and fans are eager to see what they plan to offer. Shooting is scheduled to begin soon and it remains to be seen who else is roped in to play the lead in the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for films like Supreme, Subramanyam For Sale, Chitralahari, Prati Roju Pandage, and Solo Brathuke So Better and is a supporter of his uncle Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

The actor recently made it to the news for donating Rs 10 lakh to agricultural families, who lost breadwinners due to bankruptcy suicides, as part of a scheme by his uncle Pawan Kalyan. Apart from Sai Dharam Tej, other family members of Pawan Kalyan also donated to the cause. His act was praised by many. His last film was Republic, directed by Deva Katta.

Meanwhile, Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia, was Sampath Nandi’s most recent film. The film was a commercial potboiler about the sport of kabaddi, with both protagonists playing coaches. The film received positive reviews from reviewers and moviegoers alike after its release.

