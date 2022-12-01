Sai Kiran's Masooda Box Office Collection Looks Impressive

Sai Kiran’s supernatural horror film Masooda opened to largely positive reviews on November 18. Along with being critically lauded, the Telugu film also emerged as a commercial success. It features Sangitha, Thiruveer, Subhaleka Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Kavya Kalyanram, and Bandhavi Sridhar in key roles. Owing to positive word-of-mouth, Masooda managed to mint Rs 8.38 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days.

Take a look at the territorial breakup of Masooda box office collection below:

· Nizam – Rs 4.75 Cr

· Ceeded – Rs 77 L

· Andhra – Rs 2.86 Cr

· Total AP TS – Rs 8.38 Cr (Rs 4.47 Cr Share)

Written and directed by debutant Sai Kiran, Masooda is competing with Sudigali Sudheer’s Gaalodu at the box office. The film is produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment. The plot of Masooda focuses on a mother-daughter duo, Neelam and Nazia, whose lives turn topsy-turvy with the entry of an evil force. How their neighbour, Gopi, along with Neelam, manages to save Nazia’s life forms the crux of this horror film.

Recently, Thiruveer expressed his happiness about the success of Masooda. At the success event of this Sai Kiran directorial, the actor expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelmingly positive response to the movie. He shared, “I immediately said yes to the script after learning that the movie will be made by Swadharm Entertainment. I was informed that I would only be hired if producer Rahul Yadav Nakka was pleased with my performance. I was required to speak some English dialogues during my audition for the part. Only after the producer had approved of my performance had I been given the role."

Thiruveer also revealed that he often received offers to play antagonistic roles despite his desire to play a variety of characters. And, he got to play a challenging role in this Tollywood film. The 34-year-old stated, “The new part presented me with a number of obstacles, but it also assisted in honing my acting abilities. I am appreciative that I had the opportunity to learn and perform as the main character in the movie."

