Sai Pallavi Expresses Desire to Become a Producer

Sai Pallavi’s latest release Virata Parvam, which featured Rana Daggubati as the male lead, turned out to be a big hit. The Premam actress is now ready with her next film. She is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Gargi. The courtroom drama will be released in theatres on July 15.

The courtroom drama will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

At a promotional event, the actress revealed her desire to become a producer and it has taken everybody by surprise. She said that she is willing to produce a film if she gets a good project. She specified that she would become a producer when a good movie comes along.

Gargi’s recently released trailer earned good reviews from critics and audiences alike. Its narrative centres on a high school teacher who gets the shock of her life when she discovers her father has been arrested in a false case. The remainder of the story follows her as she fights against all odds to release his father.

The trailer has garnered over 6 lakh views on YouTube. Sai Pallavi’s fans shared comments praising the performance of the actress.

One user commented, “Sai Pallavi never fails to impress. I can see that there has been a lot of effort put into the movie by everyone. I can’t wait, much love." Another said, “All talented and underrated stars together in a movie. Sai Pallavi, Kalli Venkat, Govind Vasantha and the trailer look promising. All the best."

Actor and Producer Udhayanidhi Stalin also lauded the film’s trailer calling it “one of the greatest films of the year."

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Virata Parvam, in which she played the lead opposite Rana Daggubati. Venu Udugula wrote and directed the film, which was released on June 17. Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and others played major roles in the film. The film was co-produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas.

