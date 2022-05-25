Sai Pallavi Has A Straight No For Item Songs

Sai Pallavi is reaching new heights with every film. After gathering praises for her latest outing, Shyam Singha Roy, the actress is now gearing up for new projects. According to reports, she is part of Jr NTR’s upcoming film, NTR30. The actress recently had a media interaction where she opened up about her films and her views on item numbers.

During a recent interview, Pallavi was asked about doing item songs like Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise and Jigelu Rani from Rangasthalam. The actress responded to the question with a clear no. Opening up on item songs, Pallavi said that she is not comfortable doing special numbers due to short clothes. The actress, who has always kept a distance from glamorous roles, expressed her views and said that she will not do these songs even if a large sum of money will be offered to her.

According to her, she is not comfortable wearing the kind of clothes that these songs demand. Sai Pallavi also reveals that she becomes agitated when her clothes are not right. Pallavi also made it clear that she is not interested in being part of item numbers.

Meanwhile, Pallavi is making headlines for the reports of her bagging a film opposite Jr NTR. According to the reports, she has been approached for NTR30 and has sealed the deal by signing the documents. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers and Pallavi.

On her 30th birthday, the actress announced her multilingual film, Gargi. The film that shows Pallavi in the lead role will be released next year. Apart from that, Pallavi’s next Virata Parvam is all set to hit the theatres on July 1. The action thriller features Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Venu Udugula and jointly bankrolled by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

