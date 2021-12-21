Sai Pallavi Interferes on Question About Shyam Singha Roy Kiss Scene Between Nani, Krithi Shetty

Telugu actors Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Nani are out and about promoting their upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy. The movie’s trailer created quite the buzz when it released recently. During one of the interviews, Nani and team was asked how comfortable they were filming the romantic scenes in the movie. The scene in question sees Krithi plant a peck on Nani’s lips. The sweet moment of the actors came into question during the promotions recently.

The question that was asked was, “You (Nani) are a natural star and she (Krithi) is a young actress who is new to the industry. Did you two feel comfortable while acting in the romantic scenes that we saw in the trailer?"

Advertisement

Sai was quick to jump in with her view as she said, “In the film, we play respective characters. There is a certain setup and mood-setting that go into the making of such scenes. On screen, we are actors. Now (off-screen), we are just typical individuals. We don’t feel uncomfortable while filming such scenes. We feel uncomfortable while you ask questions like these."

The next question was a continuation of the same as Krithi was asked, “You debuted with Uppena. There was this sizzling Jala Jala Patham song. Now, there are a few romantic shots featuring you. What do you have to say?"

Sai said in response, “Well, being an interviewer, one must have a basic idea of what to ask the actors and what not to. Asking a teenage actress if she felt comfortable while acting in romantic scenes is as stupid as it can get. Actors are bound to act in certain scenes if the script demands," reported mirchi9.com.

Shyam Singha Roy will release in cinema halls on Friday, Dec 24.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.