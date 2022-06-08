Sai Pallavi Praises Rana Daggubati at Virata Parvam’s Promotional Event

Filmmaker Udugula Venu’s upcoming Telug film Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, will be released in theatres on June 17. The recently released trailer of the movie has already hyped the buzz and the fans of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi have high expectations from the movie. Both the stars are now busy with the promotion of the films as the release date is getting closer.

In a recent promotional event of the movie Sai Pallavi praised her co-star and the video is going viral on social media.

According to Sai Pallavi, it would have been impossible to make Virata Parvam if Rana was not there. According to Sai, Rana does not possess a fake personality. Narrating an incident from a recent promotional event of the film, Sai Pallavi said that the event was disrupted due to rain and Rana offered an umbrella to her. She said that this shows his greatness.

Advertisement

Virata Parvam narrates the story of a young lady named Vennela, who falls in love with comrade Ravanna. Rana Daggubati plays the role of Ravanna while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Vennela. The film is set in the backdrop of the 1990’s Naxalite movement in Andhra Pradesh. The trailer gives a glimpse into the fight happening among Naxals, cops and common people.

Released on June 5, Virata Parvam trailer has garnered 74 lakh views and the viewers expect the film to be a soulful and thought provoking movie. A user also applauded the choice of films made by Rana. A few fans also admired the dialogues and background music.

Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and Suresh productions. Apart from Rana and Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ramakrishna and others are a part of the movie. Suresh Bobblli has composed the background music. A Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing for Virata Parvam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.