Sai Pallavi Reveals Release Date of Her Next Film Gargi; Details Here

Actress Sai Pallavi has announced the release date of her next film Gargi. The movie will hit the theatres on 15 July. Sai Pallavi shared the news on Instagram and Twitter. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada under the banner of 2D Entertainment, headed by actors Suriya and Jyotika.

Actress Sai Pallavi captioned her post, “#Gargi will be yours from 15 of July." She tagged the director, 2D entertainment, and Sakthi film factory. The film is penned and directed by Gautham Ramachandran. He made his debut with Nivin Pauly.

Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote, “Another hard-hitting performance of Sai Pallavi is confirmed. Looking forward to watching Gargi in the cinema on July 15, 2022."

“All the best queen," said another fan.

Earlier, the movie crew shared a teaser in which Sai Pallavi was seen as a chirpy, bubbly self off the camera girl. Her looks and personality were different from what she is in real. As per the first glimpse, it seems the character Gargi played by Sai will fight for justice. She was seen as a girl, who was demanding respect from her family and disapproves of the unfair treatment. She fights for the upliftment and empowerment of her as a woman. It’s Gargi’s fight with the family, society, and the system.

Sai Pallavi will also be dubbing the movie in Telugu and Tamil. Other than Sai, Kaali Venkat, and Saravanan will also play prominent roles. Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkattu were roped in for cinematography.

