Sai Pallavi Shares Dance Practice Video Of Pranavalaya Song From Shyam Singha Roy

Sai Pallavi is one of the popular actresses of the south film industry. Recently, the actress hogged the limelight after the success of her latest film Shyam Singha Roy. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the film opposite Nani. The audiences have loved both Sai’s acting and her dance in this film. Especially her performance in the song Pranavalaya has grabbed a lot of attention.

Sai posted two videos of herself on Instagram of practicing the dance for Pranavalaya song. In the caption of both these videos she expressed her feelings about working on this song.

Sharing the first dance video, she wrote, “Words can never describe the emotions I experienced when I performed Pranavalaya". In the caption of the second video she wrote, “I got to perform with some of the most wonderful dancers. Thank You “. These videos, posted a few hours ago, have received a lot of appreciation from the netizens.

Fans are admiring Sai’s dancing talent. It is clear from these videos that the actress has put in a lot of efforts to make the song look this beautiful. Her classical dance has impressed the audience a lot. This song is also one of the highlights of the film. Sai does complete justice to every character that she portrays in films and this is one of them.

Shyam Singha Roy, released in theatres on December 24, 2021. Along with Nani and Sai Pallavi the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Murali Sharma. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan the movie has become a blockbuster hit. The film is also now available on OTT platform Netflix from January 21.

