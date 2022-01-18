Sai Pallavi to Play Mahesh Babu's Sister in Trivikram Directorial?

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s film has been a topic of interest for the audience for a long time now. According to reports, the music sessions for the film were being conducted recently. It was also said that Thaman would compose music for this movie.

And now, in another latest update, it is being said that the role of the female actor will be a crucial one in this film. Sai Pallavi, known for her films like Premam(2015), Fidaa (2017), and Paava Kadhaigal (2020), has reportedly been offered the role in the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

It looks like Sai Pallavi will be seen playing this pivotal role in the film, reports suggest. Going by the media reports, this role is going to be that of a sister. Hence, it will be interesting to know if Sai will play Mahesh’s sister. The reports further suggest that Pooja Hedge will be playing the lead opposite Mahesh Babu in this film.

If all goes as planned, the shooting for this film will begin in April this year. There are huge expectations from this partnership between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. As far as Mahesh Babu’s work is concerned, fans are eagerly waiting for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022.

The shooting of this film faced some hindrances due to COVID and Mahesh Babu’s health. Mahesh went through surgery recently, after which he took a break from the shoot.

However, the shooting of the film is almost complete. Now, in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country once again, we can only hope that the release of this film does not get delayed further.

