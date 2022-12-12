Sai Pallavi To Play Sita in Bollywood Mythological Film Ramayana? What We Know

The buzz surrounding directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar’s big-budget project Ramayana continues to make noise at present. Touted to be one of the greatest films to be ever made in Indian cinema, producer Allu Aravind was the first person to announce the upcoming film in 2019. Three years later, in 2022, speculations surrounding the star-studded cast of Ramayana refused to die down.

Now, there have been reports that suggest that South Indian actress Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play the pivotal character of Sita in the yet-to-be-released movie, which would mark the actress’s debut in Bollywood.

Reportedly, the makers of Ramayana had earlier approached actors Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, and Prabhas for them to play the mythological character of Ram. However, now it is presumed that Ranbir Kapoor’s name is doing the rounds, instead. Deepika Padukone was also initially reported to be playing the role of Sita.

Now, as Sai Pallavi’s name is currently doing the rounds on the Internet in relation to the mythological movie, the makers have declared not to believe in any rumors until an official confirmation is announced. On October 18 this year, the media portal Andhra Box Office dropped a tweet to announce that Allu Aravind’s Ramayana is “ON" and is currently in the pre-production stage.

“Star producer Allu Aravind revealed that Ramayan is ON and is in pre-production for the last 18 months and goes to floors in Summer 2023. It will be a Mammoth and the Costliest Project Indian Cinema has ever made!" read the tweet.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding the upcoming mythological project, fans are waiting with bated breath for any further updates.

Meanwhile, talking about Sai Pallavi, the actress was last seen in the Gautham Ramachandran directorial Gargi. This Tamil-language film, which was released on July 15, also starred Aishwarya Lekshmi, R S Shivaji, Kaali Venkat, and Saravanan, among others in crucial roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10.

