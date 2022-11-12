Sai Sravanthi Movies, Dandamudi Box Office launch Karthik Raju's Production No. 2

After Operation Gold Fish, Karthik Raju is all set to headline Sai Sravanthi Movies and Dandamudi Box Office’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Production No. 2. The Telugu film was launched on Friday, November 11, with a muhurat pooja. The film’s muhurat shot was kicked off by producer Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar.

Production No. 2 is written and directed by Anji Ram. Besides Karthik Raju, the Tollywood film boasts of Twarita Nagar as the female lead. The supporting cast of this Anji Ram directorial includes Ali, Bhadram and Nandini Rai, among others.

On the technical front, the makers have roped in Anudeep Dev to score the yet-to-be-titled film’s music. And, its cinematography and editing will be helmed by S Murali Mohan Reddy and J Prathap Kumar, respectively. While Production No. 2’s screenplay is written by Anji Ram, it’s dialogues are penned by Prabhodh Damerla.

At the muhurat pooja, Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar revealed that the film’s shooting will be carried out in Hyderabad, Bangkok, and Phuket. “We are glad to be launching the movie as Production No. 2. Plans have been made to shoot the film in Hyderabad, Bangkok, and Phuket over 35-40 days. We hope we have got everyone’s blessings," shared the producer.

Shedding some light on the film, protagonist Karthik Raju said, “Our film is based on true incidents. Love, action and crime elements are its key ingredients." He further stated, “Everything is fresh. I am sure we are going to come up with a different film made by a talented team."

Twarita Nagar added, “It’s an amazing script. I am happy to be paired up with Karthik Raju."

Furthermore, Anji Ram said that Production No. 2 will be based on social crimes and issues. He expressed, “I thank Dandamudi Box Office, producer Avanindra Kumar and executive producer Gottipati Sai on this occasion. I am proud to have teamed up with good producers. Dandamudi is a brand. Our film is going to live up to its stature."

“The story is based on social crimes and issues around them. The script is amazing. The plan is to complete the shoot in a single schedule to be begun on November 14," concluded the director.

