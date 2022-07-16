Sai Tamhankar Delights Fans With Hints of B.E. Rojgaar’s Second Season

Marathi web series B.E. Rojgaar, directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, was a big hit among the audiences. The series described the journey of three unemployed engineer friends Akshay, Piyu and Papdya, who discover a start-up idea. Actress Sai Tamhankar recently hinted that the second season of the series is soon going to be out.

She shared a post on Instagram with actors Sambhaji Sasane and Jagdish Kannam. Sai wrote in the caption, “Tigaada Solutions ! Do you all want season 2."

Fans are on cloud nine after seeing this post. Director Sarang was the first one to drop a comment. He commented with some funny emoticons. Sai replied to him that Sarang should think about making a second season. Others wrote that they should soon come out with a second part. A user wrote that in second installment, actor Sumit Patil should be offered a bigger role. Another user wrote that he loved Piyu’s character. Sai essayed the role of Piyu.

It remains to be seen whether Sarang will start the work for B.E. Rojgaar’s second season or not? Fans are excited for the second part keeping in mind the brilliant first season.

B.E. Rojgaar garnered appreciation for the portrayal of an important issue in a humorous way. The series gave the message that there is no dearth of talent in youngsters. They can make the country proud if given an opportunity. The series described how youths have to go through immense hardships for survival because of unemployment in the country.

Besides B.E. Rojgaar Sai was also seen in the film Medium Spicy. Medium Spicy received mixed reviews. Despite the criticism over its direction, Sai struck a chord with audiences. She had to speak Marathi, but with a South Indian accent. She excelled brilliantly in this character. She portrayed the turmoil going within her character perfectly.

Other than B.E. Rojgaar Sai also acted in the series Pet Puraan. With a different concept and highly impressive acting, Pet Puraan was loved by audiences.

