Sai Tamhankar Follow The Portrait Filter Trend On Instagram, See Pics

Sai Tamhankar is a popular face of the Marathi, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The actress is also an active social media user and often shares pictures to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the Mimi actress followed the latest portrait trend and shared pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the post, the 36-year-old actress shared photos using the new portrait filters. Sai can be seen oozing charm in these photos, and her fans are just loving it.

The actress captioned the post, “ Not a big fan of trends but in Love with this one."

The post went viral immediately. One of the users wrote, “Aww my beautiful queen". While another one said, “Ooo damn, madam you are truly looking like a princess." “Oh My God," wrote the third user.

Sai is a true diva. From her acting skills to her fashion sense, she is always on point. A few days back the actress shared another set of pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, the actress looked ravishing in a pink balloon-sleeve bodycon dress. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her tresses open in soft curls, as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, Sai captioned: “Mentally still busy glamming up."

The post was loved by her fans and they showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Sai was recently seen in the Hindi-language drama film India Lockdown. The movie was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and bankrolled jointly by Pen India Limited and Bhandarkar Entertainment. The film featured Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Prateik Belawadi in pivotal roles. The movie was released on ZEE 5 on December 2.

