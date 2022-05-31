Sai Tamhankar Introduces Her New Look And Character From Medium Spicy

Sai Tamhankar has been dominating headlines, courtesy of her latest series B.E. Rojgaar. Now, she is all set for her next project Medium Spicy. Sai shared a photo of her character in this film on Instagram which is going viral for all the right reasons.

Sai is wearing a yellow outfit with a floral print and let her beautiful curls bloom. She mentioned the name of her character Gowri head chef in this picture. She also mentioned the release date of Medium Spicy in hashtags.

Users loved Sai in this new look and appreciated her. A user wrote in the comment section that she just saw Pet Puraan and Pondicherry. This user wished Sai all the very best for Medium Spicy. Rest appreciated her looks and showered heart emoticons in the comment section.

Medium Spicy, directed by Mohit Takalkar has been written by Irawati Karnik. Apart from Sai, Lalit Prabhakar, Parna Pethe, Sagar Deshmukh, Neha Joshi and others are also part of Medium Spicy. Medium Spicy narrates the story of how we learnt the most idealistic form of love. It shows how we realise the idea of love can be perfect but the same is not true for relationships. The audience is excited to see Sai and Lalit together after the film Pet Puraan. Bankrolled by Landmarc Films, Medium Spicy will be released on June 17.

The trailer of Medium Spicy was released on May 23 and it garnered a lot of applause from the audience. The trailer gives a glimpse of how protagonist chef Nissim Tipnis is confused about what he wants from life. Sagar’s one liners are powerful and escalate the comedy quotient of Medium Spicy. Neena Kulkarni’s character as a mother is also being appreciated.

