Sai Tamhankar Posts Adorable Picture of Her Cat To Promote Her Web Series Pet Puran

Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar keeps hitting headlines because of her posts on social media. The actor is soon to appear in a web series revolving around pets, and her most recent post on Instagram is about the same. She posted a picture of her cat on her Instagram profile and the sheer cuteness of the photo has people talking about it.

She posted an adorable photo of the cat so that its pink nose was easily visible. She captioned the photo, “My pink-nosed beauty. Bakula aka Baku". She added the hashtag Pet Puran along with her post, which is the name of the web series mentioned above. This post shared by Sai is getting a lot of comments from fans and celebs. Radhika Apte and Sarang Sathe have also commented on her post, leaving heart-eyed emojis.

The trailer of Sai Tamhankar’s Pet Puran was released a few days ago. Along with Sai, actor Lalit Prabhakar will also be seen in important roles in the series. Pet Puraan discusses the priorities and mindset of new-age professional couples who don’t want to have children, as well as their separate families, who have a more traditional view of what makes a family complete.

The series tells the story of a couple which is under pressure from society to have a child. The couple wants to adopt pets and start a family instead. The couple later discovers harmony in each other, and their lives take a new direction as a result.

Pet Puraan has been created and written by director Dnyanesh Zoting and will stream in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali languages on SonyLiv from May 6 onwards.

