Sai Tamhankar Says She Wanted to Marry Aamir Khan; Reveals How People Reacted to Her Bikini Scene

Popular Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar made a name for herself in Bollywood with Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi that released last year. Not many know but Sai was also a part of Aamir Khan’s Ghajini and in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that she wanted to marry her co-star. Talking to the publication for their Woman Up series, she revealed how she landed up the role in the film and expressed that she is still a die-hard fan of the Khan.

She told that when the casting director told her that the film started Aamir Khan, she instantly jumped at the offer because back in college, she was a die-hard fan of the actor and she still is now.

She recalled that she used to tell her mother that she wants to marry Aamir Khan. “I used to tell my mother that once I grow up, I am going to marry this man. That crazy. And when this opportunity knocked in, I had to jump on it." Sai made her debut with Subhash Ghai’s Black and White.

The renowned actress also spoke about her experience of wearing a bikini on-screen. “When I wore a bikini, surprisingly, Marathi fraternity welcomed the gesture with open arms and open hearts. I also got some criticism. Something which I am comfortable with, my family is comfortable with, I think that’s all that matters to me. I like characters of all shades. I mean, why portray, only whites, or only blacks, I think our whole life is in-between."

Sai Tamhankar also spoke about her fears of being stereotyped. She said that she was scared that after her role in Hunter, she was offered, ‘sexually depressed, sexually oppressed, sexually this, sexually that’ kind of roles.

“For three years, I was looking for something which was different from Hunter, and which would come, but it took three whole years, and then I got Love Sonia. But after Love Sonia, Mimi, people have now started realizing that, ‘okay, she can do this, she can do that, as well.’ And I would like to maintain this choice of variety, that I have always vouched for," Sai Tamhankar shared.

