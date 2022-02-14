Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi's Pondicherry to Hit Theatres on February 25

TSai Tamhankar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi-starrer Marathi film Pondicherry will be released in theatres on February 25. Ahead of its release, director Sachin Kundalkar has shared a poster of the movie featuring its stars. Apart from Sai and Vaibhav, the film also features Amrita Khanwilkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Nina Kulkarni, Gaurav Ghatnekar and Tanmay Kulkarni in prominent roles.

According to the makers of Pondicherry, the film is about new generation relationships, their struggles, and achievements. A fresh approach to relationships and family will be seen in this film. The entire movie was shot on the phone, makers said.

Sachin Kundalkar is the director, writer, and co-producer of the film. Neil Patel is also the producer of the film. The film has been produced under the banners of Moh Maya Films and Ink Tank. The film is being presented by Akshay Bardapurkar, Vistas Media Capital Company, Planet Marathi, and Creative Vibe Productions.

Director Sachin Kundalkar, in a statement, said that the film will look like a love triangle from the teaser. However, the movie has a lot of other things, other than a visible love triangle, to offer, he said.

“The film manages to entertain as well as inform. Since this whole movie was shot on mobile, there is a big technical difference. It has been carefully shot so that it does not lose its balance anywhere," he added.

The director is hoping, “This unique emotional story will surely appeal to the audience. "

Sai had earlier worked with director Sachin Kundalkar in the movie Vajnadar. Pondicherry is their second collaboration. The movie also marks the first collaboration between Sai and actor Vaibhav. The audience is looking forward to seeing their chemistry on the big screens.

