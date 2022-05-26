Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor Turn Up in Matching Outfits at Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and to celebrate, the famous filmmaker threw a birthday bash for all his celebrity friends. Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were all in attendance as they turned up in hot and bold ensembles. Saif Ali Khan’s children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan - also made an appearance at the star studded party. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were also seen at the grand bash.

All the celebrities in attendance raised temperature and dropped jaws in their glamorous outfits at the birthday celebration. Most noticeable was Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s matching outfits. Both the Bollywood stars turned up in pristine white suits with black bow ties. Mira Rajput turned heads in a shimmery grey number as she posed with her husband.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a shimmery yet flowy silver dress. The actress was accompanied by Malaika Arora, whose boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor did not attend. Arora stood out in a metallic lilac bralette over which she wore a neon green blazer. She paired the look with matching neon shorts, pink heels and statement jewellery. A gorgeous Amrita Arora was also present in a shimmery dress paired with some thigh-high boots. Both the Arora sisters as well as Kareena and her husband posed for the cameras for a group photo.

Saif Ali Khan’s children, Ibrahim and Sara donned fierce outfits for Johar’s bash. Sara Ali Khan posed in an asymmetrical black and shimmery dress while clutching her brother’s hand. Ibrahim, with one hand in his pocket, also wore a black suit. Sara Ali Khan has been acting for quite sometime and was last seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar. Her brother is assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar’s 50th saw the entire of Bollywood come out in their hottest outfits. Karisma Kapoor, who along with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora is best friends with Johar could not attend the party. Bollywood icon, Aamir Khan was also seen at the bash with his former wife, Kiran Rao, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

