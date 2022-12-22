Home » News » Movies » Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Make Perfect Father-Son Duo and These Aww-dorable Pics Are Proof

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Make Perfect Father-Son Duo and These Aww-dorable Pics Are Proof

Saif Ali Khan has two kids from his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 15:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are undoubtedly one of the cutest father-son duo.
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are undoubtedly one of the cutest father-son duo.

The suavest, the coolest, the Nawab, there are many titles worn by the multifaceted actor, Saif Ali Khan, but the tag that suits him the most is of a father. The actor has two kids from his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh. The actress often drops pictures on social media, sharing a glimpse of adorable father-son moments. Here are six Insta-worthy moments that have surely broken the net in recent times:

1. When Saif and Taimur attended a rock concert in the city - Now that is an image that broke the internet! The 2 dudes were seen casually enjoying a rock festival in Mumbai. The father-son duo was seen twinning in black t-shirts and looked uber-cool.

When Saif and Taimur attended a concert in Mumbai together.

2. Sports Day at Taimur’s school - Saif often attends functions at Taimur’s school. Recently, the actor was also seen at the sports day celebration in school in which his son participated in a race as well. Prior to this, Saif also attended Taimur’s Karate classes.

RELATED NEWS

3. The Maldivan Holiday - Saif jetted off with his older son to spend some quality time in the most picturesque location in the world, the Maldives as his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan was away in London shooting for a film. From making pizzas to snorkeling and chilling by the beach, the boys’ trip surely looked like fun!

When Saif Ali Khan took Taimur for a vacation.

4. Karate Champions- Saif is often seen with Tamiur at Karate competitions and the pictures of the same are all over the internet. The perfect cheerleader of a father, he is often encouraging his son to give his best.

When Saif Ali Khan attended Taimur’s Karate classes.

5. Pataudi Time - The frequent short breaks to the Pataudi, whether its playing badminton or soaking in the son amidst total privacy, the family moments captured here are precious.

When Saif Ali Khan posed with wife Kareena and son Taimur for an adorable picture.

6. Rolling Stones in London - Taimur on Saif’s shoulders seem to be a common sight as the family enjoyed a rock concert in one of their favorite cities in the world, London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in key roles.

first published: December 22, 2022, 15:45 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 15:45 IST
