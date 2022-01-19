Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Starrer Bhoot Police to Premiere on TV On This Day, Channel

Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is set to be premiered on television soon. The audience appreciated the film when it was released because it had a tinge of fear blended with dollops of laughter. On January 23 at 8 pm, Bhoot Police will have its world television premiere on Star Gold.

In this film, Saif Ali Khan has played an interesting character who does not believe in ghosts. "I am very excited that Bhoot Police will have its world television premiere on Star Gold," Saif said.

"Arjun and I have a special relationship behind the camera too, he is my family friend and we have known each other for a long time," the Nawab of Bollywood said. “In front of the camera, we don’t take each other lightly and give it our all."

Advertisement

"It is not a genre that I was seeking for script-wise," said Arjun Kapoor, who is working in a horror-comic film for the first time. “The association between the two brothers struck me the most when I heard and read the script. The story of their estrangement, brotherhood, love, hatred, and courage was compelling to me. The character that I am playing in this movie owes to the vision of the director."

Yami was spotted conversing in Himachali with the villagers during the shooting. In various scenes of the film, Yami is also seen speaking this language. Whether it’s Punjabi, South, Bengali, or English, Yami has mastered the art of presenting each language in her unique flair. "As a language lover, I am always keen to learn new languages for my characters," Yami said. "I was born in Himachal and raised in Chandigarh, but I visit Himachal frequently because my relatives live there and own a little property. Thankfully, during the filming of Bhoot Police, I was able to reconnect with Himachal."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.