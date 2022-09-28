Saif Ali Khan Had This Thought After Signing Vikram Vedha With Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans and movie buffs have been waiting eagerly for the movie to hit the silver screens. Especially after all the hype through exciting promos and songs. While Hrithik Roshan’s mass look has been garnering all the praises, Saif Ali Khan is not far behind in terms of swag as the trailblazing encounter specialist. However, the Pataudi King is quite conscious of starring opposite Hrithik Roshan, considering how it is impossible for people to take their eyes off the Lakshya actor when he is on screen.

Spilling details about the actor thinking that he will be overlooked, Saif Ali Khan revealed to Hindustan Times, “I was both excited and nervous to work with Hrithik. I have seen his films and sometimes it is very difficult to look at anything else. There could be beautiful girls around him or a serene sunset on screen but you can’t stop looking at this man. So, I thought I might be in a lot of trouble because people would wonder why he has done a film with Hrithik when everybody will just look at him. But in all seriousness, he is a brilliant actor and it was fun."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OhMd3D3vEoo" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

The Race actor also disclosed that his beau and gorgeous actor Kareena Kapoor believes Vikram Vedha is a Blockbuster. As she got to see the film during a special screening in Mumbai, Kareena couldn’t stop herself from praising the film. Saif shared, “She was really happy. She felt the film was great, she thought I was really good in it. At the interval, she said ‘my God this is a blockbuster’, and then at the end, she said, ‘what a movie, I want to see it again’. It’s nice because I watch films with very few people and she is someone whose opinion I value and to see her excited about it felt good."

Directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, Vikram Vedha will also be headlined by promising actors such as Sharib Hashmi and Radhika Apte. Meanwhile, the original Tamil film featured Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here