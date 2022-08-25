Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha to Ram Charan in RRR, Actors Who Played 'Good Cops' in Films

Bollywood has an unbreakable bond with the cop-verse (cop universe) when it comes to dramas. The over-the-top action, whistle-worthy dialogues and extravagant scenes always manage to leave a mark on the audience and they remember the legendary performances for a long time. Recently, the teaser of one of the most-anticipated films Vikram Vedha released, and going by the first look, it seems that the film is something viewers will remember for a long time. Starring in the film is Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

The former is not new to this genre for he has previously essayed the role of a police officer in Netflix’s show Sacred Games and his role as Sartaj is one of his most iconic characters. Khan is now all set to enter the cop-verse with his upcoming outing, Vikram Vedha. The Pushkar-Gayatri project also stars Hrithik Roshan and will hit theatres this September.

Celebrating the debonair actor’s role as a policeman in the film, here’s a recap of our favourite actors who have played ‘good cop’ in movies before!

Saif Ali Khan:

The handsome Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) was the flag bearer of Bollywood superstars entering the world of OTT. His turban look, grit and perseverance and honesty in the show were incredible and have paved the way for him to feature in Vikram Vedha as a cop yet again!

Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar played a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which was well received by the audience and critics alike. It happens to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2021 post-pandemic.

Ram Charan:

The charismatic Ram Charan’s entry as the cop in S S Rajamouli’s RRR witnessed whistles and showers of money in theatres across the country. He had our attention right from his first scene to his last with each shot being better than the previous one. His physique and portrayal as Alluri Sitarama Raju were impeccable.

Ajay Devgn:

Nothing beats the swag of Singham. Breaking the bones of the goons seemed to be a cakewalk for him and Ajay Devgn as Singham is the perfect fit. Ajay’s par excellence acting and stunts have been a rage among the youth of the country for so several years now and we can’t imagine a film in the Rohit Shetty franchise without him.

Salman Khan:

The Dabangg actor and his character of a humorous cop is to date our favourite role by Salman. It was an unseen avatar of Khan that the nation fell in love with and the makers went on to make three parts of the film looking at the fanbase across the nation.

