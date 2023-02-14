Saif Ali Khan Joins Marvel Family, Here's A Look At Biggest Hollywood Actors Who Joined Marvel MCU

It was recently announced that some of the biggest stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta have joined the Marvel family courtesy of the Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. The stars are lending their voices to the Hindi version of the podcast. The Hindi version of Marvel’s Wastelanders will premiere on Audible between 2023 and 2024.

The first installment in the series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will be released on June 28, 2023. The extraordinary cast assembled for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. While it is a massive deal, let’s take a look at some of the biggest actors from Hollywood who joined Marvel over the years.

Robert Downey Jr- Iron Man: After a low phase in his career and personal controversies, Robert Downey Jr gained global recognition for starring as Tony Stark/Iron Man in ten films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man (2008), and leading up to Avengers: Endgame (2019). The witty, intelligent, and cerebrally sexy role put him back on the map and resurrected the actor’s career.

Hugh Jackman- Wolverine: A mutant with an unstoppable healing power, adamantium metal claws and a no-nonsense attitude made Hugh Jackman’s Logan, one of the most ferocious heroes in the Marvel universe. Jackman landed his breakthrough role as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series (2000–2017), a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character" until his record was surpassed in 2021.

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: With his drop-dead gorgeous looks, Chris Hemsworth made the ideal ‘Thor’ son of Odin who uses his abilities as the ‘God of Thunder’ to protect his planet home Asgard and the Earth. The iconic Marvel role established him among the world’s highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Doctor Strange: A neurosurgeon who became a Master of the Mystic Arts following a career-ending car accident, Doctor Strange is one of the central figures of the MCU, having appeared in six films. Benedict Cumberbatch received acclaim for his performance as Strange and was nominated for several awards for his portrayal of this mystical and eccentric Marvel hero.

Chris Evans- Captain America: Recipient of the Super Soldier serum, World War II hero Steve Rogers fights for American ideals as one of the world’s mightiest heroes and the leader of the Avengers. Chris Evans gained the widest recognition for portraying Captain America in various Marvel Cinematic Universe films, from Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). His powerful yet subtle and restrained portrayal gained him love from the audience and Marvel fans.

Jeremy Renner- Hawkeye: With his near-tragic snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner has been in the news for his inspiration-worthy recovery. The actor brought that fighting spirit and determination even in his Marvel character HawkEye, a villain turned hero who joined the Avengers and always rushed to their aid when in need.

