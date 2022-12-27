Saif Ali Khan Playing the Guitar to Jeh Running Around, Kareena Kapoor Shares a Glimpse of Her Christmas

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a lit Christmas celebration with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh and her latest Instagram videos are proof. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of their party and it is all things adorable! She first shared a video of Saif playing the guitar and wrote, “The best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar… ❤️ And having my babies and best friends around ❤️Love, light, and music to all… ❤️

Merry Christmas everyone ❤️"

Advertisement

She also shared another video which shows their kids Taimur and Jeh in their natural elements as they keep playing and jumping around. The kids are also seen playing with a goofy dog.

Watch the videos:

As soon as Bebo shared the videos, her industry friends and family members took to the comment section to wish her Christmas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram story section to reveal that she is in Switzerland’s Gstaad, her favourite vacation destination. Kareena and Saif have been visiting Gstaad almost every year since their wedding in 2012. The Pataudi family has returned to the Swiss Alps after a three-year break that was caused by the COVID pandemic.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also appear in an upcoming thriller film directed by Hansal Mehta. Besides these, the actress has The Crew in the pipeline which co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this year’s Kapoor clan’s birthday lunch was as star-studded as ever. It was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first Christmas not only as a married couple but also as parents. This year, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also marked her appearance for the first time at the party.

Read all the Latest Movies News here