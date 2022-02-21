Saif, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh - Kareena Kapoor's Story Is The Cutest of All On Social Media

The Kapoors and the Pataudis are celebrating the first birthday of their little munchkin Jeh Ali Khan. While social media is already flooded with adorable pictures of Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest Instagram story is surely the cutest of all. On Monday, Bebo shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring Saif Ali Khan along with his kids - Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Kha, Taimur Ali Khan, and little Jeh.

In the picture, Sara can be seen holding Jeh in his arms as the birthday boy makes a crying face. On the other hand, Jeh’s elder brother Taimur can be seen sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulders, who is trying to make a funny face. Standing beside them is daddy Saif flaunting his dapper look. “One for the album," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

Check Out The Picture Shared By Kareena Kapoor Khan Here:

Sara Ali Khan also shared a couple of pictures with birthday boy Jeh on her social media.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor also dropped another adorable picture of Jeh along with her elder son Taimur to wish him his first birthday. “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today ♥️ let’s explore the world together… of course with Amma following us everywhere…♥️ Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life ♥️ #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond ♥️," she had written.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also snapped earlier today while arriving at her dad Randhir Kapoor’s house. She was spotted with her sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena looked absolutely stunning in an oversized shirt with black tights. He added swag to her look with her cool sneakers and a luxury handbag.

Talking about Jeh’s birthday, the tiny tot has been receiving love from everyone on social media. Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and Neetu Kapoor among others also shared adorable pictures of the birthday boy to send him wishes.

