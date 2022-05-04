Saif Ali Khan Says He Was ‘on Medication’ in Old Interview Where He Termed Faiz, Ghalib His Favourites

With every interview that he gave in almost 30 years of his career in Bollywood, one thing Saif Ali Khan has made clear is that he carries a candidly straightforward personality. And the actor never even shies away from revealing things about himself making his interview worth watching. Now, in a recent conversation with Zoom, Saif recalled one of his old interviews wherein he named Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Mirza Ghalib as his favourite poets and said that he thinks he was “on medication” then.

Talking about the old interview which went crazy viral last year, the actor also added that while giving many interviews, he hasn’t been “completely mentally all there sometimes”.

In the old interview, a video of which is still making the rounds of the internet, Saif, who appears to be in his 20s in the video, was questioned about his interest in poetry and if he has a favourite poet. Responding to the question, the Tandav actor at first said, “Hann (yeah) Faiz and Ghalib”. Then at the very next moment, he laughingly said, “I am talking totally rubbish. Meri dadi padti thi, mere abba padte hai. Ye koi umar hai in cheezon ko padne ka (My grandmother used to read them and my dad reads them. Is this my age to read such things)?”

Now, recalling his old interview, the actor told Zoom, “I think I'm on medication in that, let's call it medication.” Saif added, “I've done so many interviews that I think I've been medicated on some of them.” In addition, he confessed that sometimes while giving many interviews he hasn’t been “completely mentally all there”. Accepting that he was “unpretentious”, Saif said that everyone should possess it “at a certain age”, which he also witnesses in young Ibrahim (his son Ibrahim Ali Khan) and thinks that it is nice. However, to possess the “same attitude” in later ages isn’t “necessarily correct”.

He added that he is “very proud” of that old interview as that reveals who he really was and “it’s unpretentious”. While talking about his current personality, he said that now he is “down to earth and quite a chill person”. Calling himself “pretentious”, he added that one can’t be honest to everyone all the time as “it would be very foolish” and a person “might get in trouble as well.”

Talking about his work front, Saif has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline that also stars Hrithik Roshan in the pivotal role. The actor will also be seen in multilingual Adipurush, along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

