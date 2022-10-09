Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Others Enjoy Poolside Brunch and Miss Kareena Kapoor

The Pataudis gathered for a fun brunch day at Saif Ali Khan’s home in Mumbai. On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan revealed that she, Kunal Kemmu, mom Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Ali Khan, and daughter Inaaya joined Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan for a sunny brunch by the pool. Kareena Kapoor and Jeh were missing from the brunch for they are in London.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a picture of the family seated at the dining table. While Saif was seen wearing a casual tee, Taimur was seen shirtless, likely taken after a swim. Soha was seen wearing a chic printed outfit while Sharmila opted for a comfy kurta. Kunal twinned with Saif in white. Soha also shared a picture of the Khan siblings posing with Sharmila and Kunal enjoying some pool time with Inaaya.

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, “A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course !!!"

For the unversed, Kareena is in London to shoot for her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. She has been sharing glimpses from her shoot. On Thursday, Kareena revealed that the prep was done and she was diving into the filming.

The yet-to-be-titled film is also co-produced by Kareena. Speaking about it with News18.com, Kareena said, “For this film, Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) told me to come on board creatively and be a producer. I did it because I loved the script so much. I don’t know if I’m going to start producing films [in a full-fledged manner] because I don’t know anything about it. I want to just see how this one goes."

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has been making headlines for his appearance in the Adipurush teaser. The actor is playing Raavan in Om Raut’s directorial. His look has not been appreciated by many.

