Saif Ali Khan, Son Taimur Jet Off To Kalimpong To Reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X in Kalimpong will be reunited with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur as they jetted off to the hill station today. Saif and Taimur were clicked at the Mumbai airport today before flying off to West Bengal to meet Kareena. In the pictures, the Go Goa Gone actor was seen donning a pink shirt which he paired with a deep blue jacket. Little Taimur on the other hand was seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Saif also stopped and waved at the paparazzi. Take a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The Devotion of Suspect X is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel of the same name. The project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Previously, Kareena shared pictures with her co-stars on Instagram. The actress was seen teaching her co-actor Jaideep how to ace her iconic pout pose. While Jaideep could hardly match up to Kareena’s panache, the picture certainly gave us a glimpse into the dynamics of their professional relationship.

Kareena also revealed that her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, is giving her company on the sets. In a picture she shared a few days ago, she was seen getting ready for the shoot with her hair and make-up team while Jeh sat on a chair looking at his mother.

Apart from The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, with Hrithik Roshan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.