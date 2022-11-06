Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Are Coolest Father-Son Duo in Town as They Attend Rock Concert

After their Maldives vacation together, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were seen spending some quality time at a concert in Mumbai. Videos and photos have gone viral which see the father-son duo pose for the cameras in their quirky t-shirts. Saif can be seen donning a black t-shirt which he paired with blue denim and brown shoes. Taimur, too, twinned with his dad in a black t-shirt. Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video where Saif can be seen asking Taimur to step aside as he poses for photos.

Later, he and Taimur pose together for the shutterbugs. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens took to the comment section to shower compliments on the father-son duo. One user wrote, “He looks like a lil Damon Salvatore ❤️" while another user wrote, “It’s amazing n cool how his dad taking him to aa rock concert. Little celebrity 😍" One user also found similarities of Taimur with BTS member Kim Taehyung and wrote, “Taimur t kim taehyung ki tarha lag rahi hai."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

A couple of days back, a photo had gone viral of Taimur where the little one could be seen playing the ukulele. In pictures shared by a fan account, Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a sunset and posing for a couple of pictures. While Taimur dressed like a gentleman in a blue kurta and white pyjama, Saif kept things more casual in a white shirt and a pair of red shorts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He will next be seen in Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. The film is based on the epic Ramayana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here