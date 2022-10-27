Saif Ali Khan Talks About Son Taimur, Says 'I Wish School Star Kids Were Not Given So Much Importance'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur has been making the headlines ever since he was born. From memes to social media discourses about the star kid’s life, Taimur has remained in everyone’s radar since time immemorial. As such, it’s natural for their celebrity parents to get miffed by the constant media scrutiny. Doting father Saif Ali Khan quipped about this.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor expressed that he fervently wishes that star kids were not treated in a special manner while in school. He said, “I wish in school star kids were not given so much importance. They are just kids. I wish they could just blend in with the other kids. But that’s the way it is."

The actor also informed that Taimur is quite versed with his celebrity status. And that he has been told how to carry himself in the public eye. Saif explained, “Taimur is of interest for whose son he is, he is quite aware of that. He has not created an interest in him on his own. We are quite aware of that as well. We’ve taught him how to behave in public because he is not an infant anymore. And he is a well-behaved kid."

He further emphasised, “Kareena and I are in this to do our work. All this media attention is an entirely different ballgame. But it is a but ridiculous to talk about a lack of privacy. We do get irked sometimes. I guess that’s why we travel far and wide to create some private space for the family. But like I said, no complaints. It is because of what we do that we can afford to travel and create our private spaces. So it all balances out."

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Pushkar and Gayathri’s neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi. Now the actor would be essaying the role of Raavan in Om Raut’s modern adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush.

