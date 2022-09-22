Saif Ali Khan Trained with Real Weapons for Vikram Vedha, Reveals Director Duo Pushkar- Gayathri

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans and movie buffs have been waiting eagerly for it to hit the silver screens, especially after the high-octane trailer was dropped earlier this month. While Hrithik Roshan’s look has been garnering all the praises, Saif Ali Khan is not far behind in terms of swag as the trailblazing encounter specialist. To train for the part, the Omkara actor had gone through extensive training, even with real weapons, to handle a gun and adapt the mannerisms of a cop.

The powerhouse director duo Gayathri and Pushkar revealed, “As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon. Saif has put in a lot of hard work and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film."

The makers had also shared the inspiration behind the movie. They had told Mid-Day, “The core of Vikram Vedha’s story is inspired by the famous folklore. As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram and Betaal, and every time, we would ponder over the many takeaways their tales had. The film’s treatment draws references from these legends, where every time the two characters face off, they are at crossroads. We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram and Betaal. So, when we started writing the story, we adapted that nostalgia into these characters."

Vikram Vedha wlll also be headlined by promising actors such as Rahdika Apte and Sharib Hashmi. Meanwhile the original Tamil film featured Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in leading roles while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna played supporting roles. Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the film depicted the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories which change his perceptions of good and evil.

Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30th.

