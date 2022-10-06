Saif Ali Khan: Would Like to Act in Mahabharata, if Someone Makes It Like Lord of the Rings

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Vikram Vedha. The film was the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Following that, the teaser of his upcoming film Adipurush was released, which is a mythological film based on Ramayana. In the film, the actor plays the role of Ravana. Now, Saif shares that he would be interested in being cast in Mahabharata.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, he said, “I don’t think like that. I just think of what I am offered. I don’t really have a dream subject. I don’t think there’s any point in thinking like that. But what I would like to do is act in Mahabharata, if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about that with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—in our generation, it’s the dream subject. We’ll get the Bombay film industry with the South if that’s possible. Karana is more appealing to me, there are a lot of great characters."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D48WEitYGj0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>