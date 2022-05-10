Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Slams Trolls For Attacking Taimur Ali Khan: 'I Was Shocked'

Ever since his picture was first shared on social media, Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, became the Indian media’s obsession. The five-year-old is often clicked by the paparazzi who follow him and his famous parents on their multiple public outings. However, Taimur was recently under the spotlight as he told the paparazzi to not take his pictures. The video that later went viral on social media showed the toddler asking the paparazzi “band karo (stop it)" as they clicked his pictures. While some of the netizens called him rude, Taimur’s aunt Saba Pataudi has now shared her thoughts on the incident.

Reacting to the same, Saba took to her Instagram Story and talked about how she used to feel ‘shocked’ and ‘surprised’ when people would say that they are fans of Taimur, even though he was just a baby. The jewellery designer also mentioned that she is shocked to see how people troll a 5-year-old boy. “I’ve been meaning to address this and agree with Kunal in his candid interview with Bombay Bubble. I was shocked and surprised when people came up to me, and said we’re fans of Taimur. Or that we follow him. He was a BABY! Hardly a year. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is no surprise that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5-year-old boy," she wrote.

Slamming trolls for targetting Taimur, Saba gave them a befitting reply and asked them to ‘let children grow’. She also asked them not to be either a fan or fanatic critics of the child, “You chase the children and then when they are simply real and honest, the same old cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. LET THEM BE. You don’t need to be a fan nor a fanatic critic. God bless ALL kids. Yours and ours. Amen," she added.

Saba’s statement comes after Taimur’s uncle and actor Kunal Kemmu also talked about the same in a recent interview. He told Bollywood Bubble how certain people on social media should work on their behaviour before judging star kids. “Now if you are going to come into their face and take a picture, and now somebody has a problem with how the kid is behaving, then it’s that person’s problem. Nobody is going to tell the kid that ‘oh why are you doing this.’ Earlier he couldn’t speak and he was in somebody’s lap and somebody was clicking and he couldn’t do anything. Now if he doesn’t like it he is gonna say it," he said.

