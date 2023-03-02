Bollywood fans are always curious to know about the life of their favourite actors. They want to have all the information about their favourite artists, and they often wonder how these actors were during their childhood. Childhood pictures of numerous Bollywood stars frequently go viral. Some are immediately recognised, and others are a little difficult to figure out. These days, the unseen childhood picture of a famous actor is going viral on social media.

The unseen picture of the actor is adorable. The actor is seen in a red t-shirt sitting in Sharmila Tagore’s lap. The actress is seen in a red chiffon saree and is looking as charming as ever. She is seen combing the hair of the baby.

Let us tell you that this baby is none-other than Saif Ali Khan, the son of Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Said is currently one of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan debuted in a lead role with the 1993 film Parampara. But he got his breakthrough after appearing in the 1994 action comedy film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The film was directed by Sameer Malkan and also featured Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Raageshwari in lead roles. It also included Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Kader Khan in supporting roles.

After its theatrical run, the film was deemed a box office success and went on to become one of the top five highest-grossing films of the year. The movie was partly inspired by the 1991 movie The Hard Way. After the massive success of this movie, Saif Ali Khan made a special place in the hearts of her fans and became one of Bollywood’s leading actors and bankable stars.

After this, the actor appeared in many super-hit films like Kachche Dhaage, Dil Chahta Hai, Na Tum Jaanoo Na Hum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Omkara, and many more.

Next, he will be seen in the upcoming mythological film Adipurush based on the epic Ramayana. The movie is penned and helmed by Om Raut and bankrolled jointly by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film also stars Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon, in the lead roles, and also marks the Telugu debut of the actor. Adipurush is budgeted at over Rs 550 crores and is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.

