‘Saif Can Steal Thunder’: R Madhavan on Hindi Remake of Vikram Vedha

The shooting of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati starrer 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake featuring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles is currently underway. In a recent interview, R Madhavan shared his views on Saif Ali Khan and was all praise for the actor. For the upcoming Hindi remake, Saif will be seen stepping into the shoes of R Madhavan’s character Vikram. Madhavan said that Saif will do a marvellous job.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actor stated that he is in touch with Saif and he is only cautious about the role. “He is a phenomenal actor, and always does a brilliant job," Madhavan added.

Madhavan expressed that Saif Ali Khan has the potential to “steal his thunder" in the Hindi remake. Madhavan said, “Saif becomes a different monster when he puts his heart and soul into a role. I am just keeping my finger crossed and hoping that my identity from the film remains maintained."

The Hindi remake of the action thriller is one of the most anticipated films. Hrithik Roshan will be seen essaying the role of Vijay Sethupati’s character in the film. The movie will mark Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s collaboration after the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The cast and crew of the remake wrapped up the first schedule in Abu Dhabi a few months ago.

The Hindi remake is being jointly bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series in association with Friday Filmworks and S Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios. Gayatri and Pushkar, who also helmed the original Tamil movie, will be directing the upcoming Hindi remake. The Hindi remake is expected to be released on September 30, 2022.

