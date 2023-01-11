Saiju Kurup To Feature In Director Sinto Sunny's Next; Deets Inside

Saiju Kurup is one of the most bankable actors in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. He has received adulation from audiences for his acting prowess in films like Driving License and Thani Oruvan. Saiju is now all pumped up to showcase his acting mettle once again in an untitled film directed by Sinto Sunny. Thomas Thiruvalla is backing this film with his production house, Thomas Thiruvalla Films. According to reports, this film will be a satire, based on a real-life incident that happened in India.

As stated in reports, critically-acclaimed director and cinematographer Jibu Jacob has also been roped in to essay a pivotal role in this film. Actress Darshana Rajendran is also part of the project. This film also boasts of cast members like Shammi Thilakan, P V Jagadish Kumar, Johnny Antony, Kottayam Nazeer and Srinda. Veteran actors like Jolly Chirayath and Sharan Raj are also onboard for this film. With such a talented star cast, cinema buffs are waiting to see what director Sinto has in store for them. Reportedly, prominent singers like Vineeth Sreenivasan, Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, Franco Simon and Amal Antony have been signed for this project.

Advertisement

Saiju is all pumped up for another film titled Janaki Jaane, directed by Aniesh Upaasana. The Gold actor has recently shared a poster of this film on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Dear friends and family…After one year of Gundajayan and Antakshari and the wonderful reviews that have poured in since we are happy to announce our next project JANAKI JAANE… Hoping for your continued support, encouragement and prayers. Presenting the first look poster of #JanakiJaane".

Advertisement

According to reports, Janaki Jaane’s shooting has been wrapped up and the team is now busy with dubbing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here