Saira Banu Gets Emotional, Showers Love On Dilip Kumar’s Poster At His 100th Birth Anniversary Film Festival

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar. To celebrate his birthday Film Heritage Foundation organised a two-day film festival titled Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes. On Saturday, Saira Banu arrived at the opening ceremony of the film festival, and upon seeing a poster of the late megastar, she appeared teary-eyed. Several pictures from the event are going viral on social media, and their fans are garnering praises for the immortal love the actress has for her late husband.

Upon her arrival, the veteran actress looked evergreen in a black kurta set. Saira Banu attended the opening of the Dilip Kumar film festival in Mumbai at PVR in Juhu. She was seen blowing a kiss at Dilip Kumar’s poster and showering love on her late hubby.

Farida Jalal, Asha Parikh, Waheeda Rehman, Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha, Ramesh Sippy, Divya Dutta and other celebs were also spotted at the screening.

Dilip Kumar Hero of Heroes, a two-day film festival, commenced on Saturday (December 10, 2022) and will continue till Sunday (December 11, 2022). During the film festival, Dilip Kumar’s critically acclaimed films such as Devdas, Aan, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

In a recent interview, Saira Banu revealed Gunga Jumna is her favourite movie of Dilip Saab. In an interview, while she was talking about the Dilip Kumar Film Festival on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Saira Banu was explaining why the film festival should have been organised for more than two days when she told E-times, “I would have been happier if they were also showing ‘Ganga Jumna’, ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ and ‘Andaz’. I have a particular fondness for ‘Ganga Jumna’."

“There should be a film festival for other greats too- like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra and others. I am pained that we have lost a lot of films from the old times and the destruction of the RK Studio only added to the sadness," the actress added.

Veteran actress Saira Banu tied the knot with Dilip Kumar in 1966 when she was just 22 years old. The couple had also done five films together including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina and Bairaag. They spent 56 years together before

Dilip Kumar passed away in July last year. He was suffering from several age-related issues.

