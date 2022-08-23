Saira Banu: Without Dilip Saab, I Can't Have a Happy Birthday | Exclusive

Veteran actress Saira Banu turns 78 today. One of the most popular leading ladies in Hindi cinema, she made her acting debut in 1961 with Shammi Kapoor in Junglee. She married late superstar Dilip Kumar in 1966 at the age of 22. The real life couple did five films together including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina and Bairaag. The couple spent 56 years together before the thespian passed away last year.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Banu says that while she express gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, her birthday wouldn’t be the same without Dilip Kumar. “I am fortunate that messages from Dilip saab’s well-wishers have started to pour in from the last few days. There have been many who are also calling to wish me as they don’t want me to feel alone and lonely. My relatives and friends are all getting in touch with me to wish me a happy birthday. But without Dilip saab, I can’t have a happy birthday. It just cannot be the same happiness and the same life that I used to live when he was around," she says.

The veteran actor reminisces how Dilip saab would make sure that the best arrangements were made for the special day. “He would fill the entire house with flowers. Dilip saab would personally go with our niece (Shaheen) to handpick and make a bouquet of flowers under his supervision. Later, they would go to my favourite shop in Mumbai from where I would buy my clothes from, and he would pick up some of the most beautiful outfits for me. He would make me wonderfully happy in every way. His memories are etched in my mind and I don’t think I will ever forget how he always ensured to make this day special for me. We spent some unforgettable moments together, something on which I shall sail and survive on," she shares.

The late thespian was known to be a foodie and was a good cook himself. Banu recalls, “Dilip saab would ensure some of the finest dishes were cooked on my birthday. It would be like a feast as he would invite the family members and there would also be friends and colleagues from the film industry. The menu would have biryani, korma, pulao, kebabs and some amazing desserts. The party would go on till the wee hours and we would all come together and play dumbsharads and antakshari. He simply made this day so magical for me."

Banu plans to spend the day with her family this time. “My nephew Raihan is planning to take me out for dinner. I asked him if we could stay home, but he insisted on going out with his family including his two little daughters. So I would be praying all day and would just step out for a meal," she says.

