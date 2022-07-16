Sairat Actor Arbaz Shaikh Conned By Autorickshaw Driver In Pune

Sairat fame actor Arbaz Shaikh recently narrated his ordeal while riding an autorickshaw to rich Pune railway station. In a facebook post the famous Marathi actor narrated that he was abused by an autorickshaw driver.

According to Arbaz, he was traveling to his native place and took an auto to reach Pune railway station. The autorickshaw driver took him in the wrong direction and demanded extra money from him for no reason. In his Facebook post Arbaz also alleged that he was abused by the driver.

“Robbery by rickshaw pullers in Pune. Not all are rickshaw pullers. Name of the driver Asif Mulla. Rickshaw number MH 12 NW 9628. Nanded city to Pune station costs Rs198. I never use apps like Ola, Uber, or Rapido. It was raining. Hence my friend got me a rickshaw through the Rapido app. After the rickshaw left Nanded city. He drove me around a lot. I told him Dada you drive around a lot, and he did not reply," wrote Arbaz.

Advertisement

“He started demanding Rs 60 extra from me. When I questioned him, he abused me and said it was raining, and asked me to get down immediately. He also told me to get down if I don’t want to pay extra money. I couldn’t get off as I had a train to catch," added the actor.

He has also demanded that the authorities in Pune should look into this and stop the rickshaw pullers from harassing passengers.

https://www.facebook.com/100008255733112/posts/pfbid02sNZwRMrufBN3Ez5SsbXKxwWe7CetfJrE5JbpT9ErzfWm5gNBvzs9yJXuTBHsfA9Pl/

Advertisement

On the work front, the actor came into the limelight after appearing in the movie Sairat. It is a Marathi language romantic tragedy film directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles. The story revolves around two young college students from different castes who fall in love and this leads to caste conflict between their facilities.

Recently Arbaz appeared in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. It is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.