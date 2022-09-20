Sairat Actress Rinku Rajguru Makes Heads Turn In Yellow Ethnic Wear

Marathi actress Rinku Rajguru has established a special place in the hearts of many with her acting prowess. Rinku, who rose to fame with the film Sairat, is still fondly remembered by her doomed character Archana in the film. Besides acting, Rinku is also an avid social media user. She often shares glimpses of her stunning photoshoots on social media, which are a treat to the eyes.

Recently, the actress left netizens gushing over a string of photos from one of her latest photoshoots. Along with posting a compilation video of the photos on Instagram, Rinku wrote, “I tried to hide my feelings but I forgot my eyes speak."

Top showsha video

Advertisement

In the video, Rinku rocked a yellow embroidered kurta with a pair of statement jhumkas and a gold chain. However, it was her on-fleek expressions that were an eye-grabber. The Kaagar actress struck a few candid poses, captivating fans with her kohl-rimmed eyes and her million-dollar smile.

The young actress exuded an old-world charm as she posed for the lens looking flawless in minimal and dewy makeup. Rinku added the Megham Karukatha song from the film Thiruchitrambalam in the video, making it seem like a scene straight out of a movie.

Fans lavished Rinku with oodles of praises soon after she uploaded the picture-laden video on the photo-sharing application. While one user called her, “so cute," another exclaimed, “And the eyes never lie!" adding heart emojis.

Check out Rinku Rajguru’s Instagram post below:

Advertisement

Rinku’s blockbuster movie Sairat earned her the coveted National Film Award back in 2016. She was last seen in the Hindi movie Jhund, starring legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Besides films, she has also worked in several web series and short films, which include 200: Halla Ho, and Chand Mubarak, to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here