Sairat Fame Rinku Rajguru Looks Elegant in Blue Saree With Red Blouse

Sairat Fame Rinku Rajguru has once again grabbed the attention of netizens with her smile and elegant look. She has shared a slow-motion video on Instagram in which she is flaunting her looks and expressions on the old song Kajra Mohabbat Wala sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum from the film Kismat (1968).

While sharing the video, she wrote, “Old songs are just my mood and heart".

In the video, Rinku is dressed in a blue saree and a red blouse. She has tied her hair in a simple bun with a Gajara on it. The actor completed her look with minimal jewellery and simple make-up. She has bangles in one hand and a watch in the other. Rinku is seen standing near a window, while the song plays in the background of the video.

Her fans and followers appreciated her look and style. Many also asked when she will be seen in a new film. Fans are pouring their love into the comment section of the Instagram post. The video has received more than 40,000 likes. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous", while another one has said, “Beautiful and super Hot Rinku". A third user commented, “Felt like falling in love with you". Many others have expressed their feelings through emoticons.

Rinku gained recognition at a very young age with her debut film Sairat in 2016. The Marathi film directed by Nagraj Manjule performed brilliantly at the box office. The film starred Akash Thosar alongside Rinku. There has been no looking back for the actress after Sairat.

Rinku will be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Jhund, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akash Thosar. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

