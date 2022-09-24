Sairat Fame Suraj Panwar Questioned for Six Hours in Cheating Case

Marathi actor Suraj Pawar, who achieved widespread fame with the movie Sairat, was questioned by police officials on Friday in connection to a fake job scam. The interrogation, undertaken by Rahuri police, lasted six hours straight. Officials have asked Suraj to be present on Monday as well for another interrogation session.

Suraj, along with three other accomplices, is accused of luring an unemployed youngster on the pretext of offering him a job in the state secretariat. On September 9, the Ahmednagar police station busted this racket which asked for money for a government job.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

The police said, “The gang members had promised a government job to the complainant in this case and demanded Rs 5 lakh for the recruitment order. The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh cash to the accused persons at the guest house of the agriculture university at Rahuri in Ahmednagar district." As per the contract signed, Rs 3 lakh was to be paid after getting the joining letter from the secretariat.

Using computer technology, the accused of the job scam created fake orders from the State General Administration Department. The police found forged joining letters, stamps, and government seals from the accused while investigating the case.

The police officials of Rahuri said that during the interrogation, the two accused said that they created stamps and seals with the help of Suraj Pawar. One of the accused accompanying Pawar had gone to a stamp vendor and told him that they needed a stamp and seal for film shooting and that it will not be misused.

Advertisement

Further investigation into the case is underway. Suraj Panwar has been a part of the National Award-winning short films Pistulya and Fandry.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here